Colts Get Defensive Boost for Monday Night Showdown with 49ers

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are taking on the San Francisco 49ers Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium in downtown Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle DeForest Buckner is ready to return, according to Colts Head Coach Shane Steichen in a press conference Saturday. He says Buckner worked through a neck injury that had his status in doubt.

“It’s good to get him back,” he said. “We’ll see how the game goes and how it plays out, but we’re looking forward to him getting back out there.”

However, cornerback Sauce Gardner has been ruled out alongside wide receiver Anthony Gould, though Steichen remains confident that Gardner will return before the season ends. Additionally, tackle Bernhard Raimann has also been downgraded to out because of an elbow injury. With that said, Luke Tenuta and Jalen Travis, a duo that Steichen praised for their resilience during last week’s second-half battle, are set to play on Monday.

The game also marks another week of veteran quarterback Philip Rivers leading the huddle. Steichen said Rivers has shown significant progression now that he has a full week of “the operation” under his belt. He shares a deep history with Rivers dating back to their first days with the Los Angeles Chargers, and that familiarity is helping the offense find its rhythm.

“It was good to get him back in the flow of another week,” Steichen said. “The communication, at the line of scrimmage, checks, offensive line, receivers, routes, all those things.”

Monday’s kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern.

