Community Connection - April 24, 2026 -Tina Cosby with contribut..
Community Connection – April 24 2026 -Tina Cosby with contributing Analyst James Patterson and later Pike Twp Constable Candidate Paul Woods
Tina Cosby is joined by Contributing Analyst James Patterson. Tina welcomes Paul Woods, a Democratic primary candidate for (D) Pike Township Constable. They discuss Woods’ background as a military veteran and emphasizes the importance of education and community outreach and shares his plans to make Pike Township a leader in providing services to its residents. The conversation also touches on the challenges of getting the word out about his candidacy and the importance of staying visible in the community.
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