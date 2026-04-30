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Community Connection - April 30 2026 - Tina Cosby w Kelvis Will...

Community Connection – April 30 2026 – Tina Cosby w Kelvis Williams

As we count down to the May primary elections in Indiana, we're shining a spotlight on the candidates vying for office. In this episode of Community Connection,

Published on April 30, 2026

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  • Prioritize retaining good deputies by raising pay and benefits
  • Expand inmate programs to support rehabilitation and reintegration
  • Separate jail from ICE detainees and address root causes like homelessness

Community Connection – April 30 2026 – Tina Cosby w Kelvis Williams

As we count down to the May primary elections in Indiana, we’re shining a spotlight on the candidates vying for office. In this episode of Community Connection, we’re joined by Kelvis Williams, a Democratic candidate for Sheriff of Marion County. With a career spanning over 25 years in law enforcement, Kelvis brings a wealth of experience to the table.

As we chat with Kelvis, he shares his vision for the Sheriff’s department, emphasizing the need to retain good deputies and improve working conditions. “We are one of the lowest paid agencies in the county and the surrounding Donut counties,” he explains. “We need to get our pay up, get our benefits up so we can retain and keep our good deputies where we don’t lose them.” Kelvis also highlights the importance of addressing the sex offender registry, promising to check them more frequently and provide support for those in need.

One of the most pressing issues facing the Sheriff’s department is overcrowding in the jail. Kelvis acknowledges the challenge, stating, “We have a population of about 24 hundred, and once we get to a number of about 27 hundred, that becomes critical for us.” He proposes increasing the number of programs within the jail to provide inmates with tools and support to help them become productive citizens upon release.

We also discuss the Sheriff’s department’s relationship with ICE, with Kelvis confirming that they’ve separated ICE from their contract with the FBI and other agencies. “We don’t want our ICE detainees in our jail anymore,” he emphasizes. “We will make sure they get the person they’re looking for, but we won’t have their detainees in our jail.”

Throughout our conversation, Kelvis showcases his commitment to transparency and community engagement. He’s passionate about addressing the root causes of issues, such as homelessness and mental health, rather than just treating the symptoms. “We don’t want the homeless in our jail,” he stresses. “That’s not the right place for them. We need to work with the community and other organizations to find solutions.”

As we wrap up our conversation with Kelvis, it’s clear that he’s a strong advocate for the community and a champion of justice. If you’re interested in learning more about his platform and vision for the Sheriff’s department, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection. Listen to hear Kelvis’ thoughts on addressing recidivism, improving working conditions, and building a more compassionate and effective Sheriff’s department.

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