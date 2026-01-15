Source: IMPD / IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was killed Wednesday night in a home on Indianapolis’ south side.

Police say the shooting happened at a home on the 5000 block of Shelby Street, close to East Thompson Road and Madison Avenue.

The situation began when a man called for help, saying a family member had shot him. He was not hurt but told responders that someone else in the house might have been injured.



Inside the home, a woman was found dead from a gunshot. Another person in a wheelchair was unharmed. A 21-year-old man, Gary Gatewood Jr., was later arrested in connection with her death.



Officials say the shooting stemmed from a family dispute and that there is no ongoing danger to the neighborhood.

South Side Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead was originally published on wibc.com