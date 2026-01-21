TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating two fatal crashes from Tuesday in Tippecanoe County that happened about 30 minutes apart.

The first incident was reported just after 3:15 p.m. with troopers responding to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 southbound near mile marker 174.

During their investigation, state police determined that a 2005 Dodge Ram truck was heading southbound on I-65 when it went off the road, entered the median, struck a guardrail, and then rolled over before coming to a stop.

The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene by the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office. Their identity has not yet been released.

Then, at around 3:45 p.m., Indiana State Police responded to a three-vehicle crash involving commercial motor vehicles within three miles down the road from the first incident.

Troopers were near the 176-mile marker on Interstate 65 southbound. They learned that a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer was traveling southbound on I-65 when it came up on a 2022 Peterbilt semi-truck and trailer and a 2025 Freightliner semi-truck and trailer that were slowed/stopped in traffic due to a separate crash.

ISP said the driver of the 2023 Freightliner failed to slow down in time and struck the two semi-trucks. The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office said the driver died in the crash.

The drivers of the other two trucks were not hurt in the collision.

Both crashes are currently under investigation.

Multiple other agencies assisted Indiana State Police at the crash sites, including the Battle Ground Fire Department, Lafayette Fire Department, Tippecanoe County Emergency Medical Services, the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office, and the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office.

2 Fatal Crashes Under Investigation on I-65 in Tippecanoe County was originally published on wibc.com