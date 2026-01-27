Source: Scott Olson / Getty

Minneapolis, Minnesota, is mad as hell, and they aren’t going to take it anymore. ICE has killed two American citizens in the last three weeks (and a third since December nationwide, when including Keith Porter Jr., say his name), and the streets are flooded with protesters who won’t be deterred by fear or freezing temperatures.

Source: Guy Smallman / Getty

The question on everyone’s mind is, “How long will the ICE occupation last?” Well, according to USAToday, Governor Tim Walz has spoken to The Orange One, Donald Trump, and apparently, he is willing to rethink whether its worth it to keep ICE agents in the city with so much violence and turmoil.

Walz’s office said in a statement that he had a “productive” call with the president about an hour after Trump himself said the two were on a “similar wavelength.”



You have to take anything Trump says with a whole shaker of salt so we’ll be watching Minneapolis very closely in the coming days to see what develops.

Like many police related killings in recent history, the fatal shooting of Alex Pretti was captured on cell phone camera from multiple angles, as protesters have been diligent in recording any and everything that involves the use of force by state agents. Surprisingly, a great many conservative voices are pushing back against Trump, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, FBI director Kash Patel, and U.S. Border Patrol senior official Greg Bovino’s assertions that Pretti was attempting to “massacre” the federal agents. One of those voices is the one we would least expect to hear, the NRA. According to the Star Tribune, the National Rifle Association responded to ICE-supportive comments made by U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California, Bill Essayli, on Twitter:

“If you approach law enforcement with a gun, there is a high likelihood they will be legally justified in shooting you. Don’t do it!”

The NRA called those comments “dangerous and wrong”. That is pretty tepid under the circumstances but considering that the gun rights lobbyist group rarely criticizes police officers, making this sort of public statement says a lot about how egregiously wrong ICE agents were to take Alex Pretti’s life.

The post ICE Update: Trump Allegedly Reconsidering Presence In Minnesota, NRA Refutes Claim Alex Pretti Shooting Was Justified appeared first on Bossip.

ICE Update: Trump Allegedly Reconsidering Presence In Minnesota, NRA Refutes Claim Alex Pretti Shooting Was Justified was originally published on bossip.com