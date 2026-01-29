NWS: Cold Continues Through Next Week

Source: @NWS / @NWS

INDIANAPOLIS — Cold temperatures are expected to continue across central Indiana through the weekend and into early next week, according to the National Weather Service.

Jason Puma, a forecaster with the National Weather Service, said Thursday’s high is expected to reach about 16 degrees, with overnight lows falling to around minus one.

“Tomorrow will be a similar day,” Puma said. “Highs will be near 17, with Friday night lows around minus one.”

Puma said temperatures will remain cold through the weekend, with a high near 16 on Saturday and about 23 on Sunday. Temperatures are expected to rise slightly early next week, with a high near 28 on Monday.

“Our next best chance to get above freezing looks like Wednesday at this point,” Puma said.

Puma said snow currently on the ground is expected to remain due to the continued cold temperatures.

“All the snow that we’re seeing out there is not going anywhere anytime soon,” he said.

He said the cold weather is associated with a surge of cold air from north central Canada, tied to a lobe of the polar vortex moving into the Ohio Valley. The system is expected to move south of Indiana before turning northeast and affecting the East Coast this weekend.

There is a chance for snow Sunday into Sunday night, Puma said.

Puma also advised caution for people engaging in strenuous outdoor activity such as shoveling snow.

“Shoveling snow is a very vigorous activity,” Puma said. “If you’re not used to that kind of exercise, make sure to take breaks.”

