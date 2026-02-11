Job Fair Brings Opportunities To Indy

Source: RealPeopleGroup / Getty

Times feel tough for many people right now. With the cost of living rising and families working hard just to stay ahead, many are searching for new opportunities, better pay, or more stable career paths. If finding a new job has quietly made its way onto your prayer list, the U.S. Postal Service may be bringing opportunity directly to you.

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting a job fair in Indianapolis on Friday, February 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will take place at the U.S. Postal Service Conference Center located at 8765 Guion Road, near the intersection of 86th Street and Michigan Road on the northwest side of the city.

Several positions are currently available throughout Indianapolis and surrounding areas. Rural carrier associate positions begin at $21.89 per hour and include medical and dental benefits. Additional opportunities include assistant rural carrier, city carrier positions starting at $26.28 per hour, mail processing clerks, distribution associates earning approximately $21.44 per hour, and auto technician roles paying around $33 per hour. These positions offer not only competitive wages but also long-term career potential and stability.

Career opportunities, like inventions, often begin with someone deciding to take a step toward something better. For individuals seeking employment, career advancement, or a fresh start, this job fair could be an important opportunity to explore.

Click Here for more information about available positions and application details.