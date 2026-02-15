Listen Live
Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

Published on February 14, 2026

The King of Gospel Rev. James Cleveland with the Northern & Southern Californian Mass Choirs GMWA

“Breathe On Me” featuring Daryl Coley

Brief Bio of Rev. James Cleveland

Rev. James Cleveland (1931–1991) was a pioneering gospel singer, composer, and arranger widely known as the “King of Gospel.” He reshaped modern gospel music by blending traditional spirituals with jazz and pop influences, creating a powerful, choir-driven sound that transformed the genre.

Born in Chicago, Cleveland began singing as a child at Pilgrim Baptist Church under the guidance of Thomas A. Dorsey. After a voice change in his teens, he developed his signature gravelly tone and emerged as a master pianist, composer, and arranger. His groundbreaking recording “Peace Be Still” became one of gospel’s most enduring anthems.

Cleveland founded the Gospel Music Workshop of America (GMWA) in 1968, mentoring generations of artists and shaping the future of gospel music. Over his career, he recorded more than 100 albums, won four Grammy Awards, was inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame, and became the first gospel artist honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Rev. James Cleveland passed away on February 9, 1991, leaving a legacy that continues to define gospel music today.

Here’s a video of the featured vocalist on “Breathe On Me” Rev. Daryl Coley

