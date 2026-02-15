Inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the a cappella hymn echoes the sound and spirit of classic civil rights anthems while confronting today’s urgent moral and democratic challenges.

The hymn anchors the national Just Like Selma Hymn-Sing Project, uniting more than 80 churches, choirs, HBCUs, and organizations across 14 denominations, including the Progressive National Baptist Convention.

Just Like Selma is part of the broader Freedom Advances campaign led by NEWorks Productions, using faith, music, and civic engagement to inspire action and preserve the legacy of civil rights leaders.

NEWorks Productions Announces A National PSA & Hymn Project

JUST LIKE SELMA

Featuring Award-Winning Producer Nolan Williams Jr.,

Grammy® Award Nominated Gospel Legends Zacardi Cortez & Beverly Crawford

with the historic Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Mass Choir

Just Like Selma is a stirring new social-justice hymn composed by award-winning producer Nolan Williams, Jr., featuring Grammy®-nominated gospel artists Zacardi Cortez and Beverly Crawford, alongside the 130-voice Wheeler Avenue Baptist Church Mass Choir. Inspired by the words of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., the a cappella hymn echoes the sound and spirit of classic civil rights anthems while confronting today’s urgent moral and democratic challenges.

Rooted in the legacy of John Lewis, Diane Nash, Amelia Boynton Robinson, and the thousands who marched from Selma to Montgomery, Just Like Selma reminds listeners that the fight for voting rights, equality, and justice is not history—it is now. As Williams notes, the courage and strategy of the Selma movement remain critically relevant in this moment.

Releasing on February 1, 2026, across all digital platforms, Just Like Selma helps launch Black History Month, marking the centennial of the observance founded by Dr. Carter G. Woodson. The hymn anchors the national Just Like Selma Hymn-Sing Project, uniting more than 80 churches, choirs, HBCUs, and organizations across 14 denominations, including the Progressive National Baptist Convention.

Just Like Selma is part of the broader Freedom Advances campaign led by NEWorks Productions, using faith, music, and civic engagement to inspire action and preserve the legacy of civil rights leaders.

Here’s a video of Just Like Selma