Man Arrested After Biting Officer at Frankfort Walmart

Source: WISH-TV

FRANKFORT, Ind. (WISH) — A 22-year-old man was arrested after an altercation with Frankfort Police Department officers at Walmart, leading to an officer being bitten.

At 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, Frankfort officers were dispatched to the Walmart located at 2460 E. Wabash St. on a report of a Facebook Live video taking place involving a female decoy and a suspect who thought he was communicating with a minor.

Initially, two officers made contact with the pair when the fight was on with the suspect. Additional officers arrived shortly after. During the altercation, the suspect bit one of the officers on the arm. The officer was treated and released from IU Health Frankfort Hospital.

The suspect, identified as Edy Fernando Gonzalez-Hernandez, was arrested and received medical attention. He was tased and sprayed with pepper spray. He stated he traveled from Indianapolis.

Detectives will be assigned to the case regarding the communication with a minor allegations. Two other officers received minor injuries that did not require treatment.

