Sunday Inspiration “Ashes to Victory” Week 2 Focus “Trust”

Praise AM 1310 95.1 FM along with Praise Indy continue our campaign “Ashes to Victory” during this lent season. Last week we shared with you ways to surrender to God and His will in our lives. This week will launch the next area of focus which is trust. Trust is believing God even when you don’t see the whole picture. Trust is walking forward when the path isn’t fully lit. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ” true trust or faith is making the first step when you can’t see the staircase.” This can be challenging but as believers , we must trust God and trust the process. We trust God that we are going to heaven though we don’t physically see it. As we tie surrender to trust, let’s reflect on trusting Him once we’ve let the situation go surrendering it to Him. Now we must trust Him to work it out to His glory. Remember we gave it to Him so now we must trust Him with it.

One of my personal favorite scriptures is Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not unto your own understanding.” Another scripture is Isaiah 26:3 – 4 NIV “You will keep in perfect peace whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in You. trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord Himself is the rock eternal.

Please watch this video with a short sermonette and song by the Mississippi Mass Choir “Trust in the Lord” We pray this inspires you on your 40 day journey “Ashes to Victory” God bless.