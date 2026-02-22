Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Sunday Inspiration “Ashes to Victory” Week 2 Focus “Trust”

Sunday Inspiration "Ashes to Victory" Week 2 Focus "Trust"

Published on February 22, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Trust is believing God even when you don't see the whole picture
  • As we tie surrender to trust, let's reflect on trusting Him once we've let the situation go surrendering it to Him. Now we must trust Him to work it out to His glory. Remember we gave it to Him so now we must trust Him with it.
  • Here are a couple of scriptures, a brief sermonette and video song to encourage you to trust in God.

Sunday Inspiration “Ashes to Victory” Week 2 Focus “Trust”

Christian life crisis prayer to god.

Praise AM 1310 95.1 FM along with Praise Indy continue our campaign “Ashes to Victory” during this lent season. Last week we shared with you ways to surrender to God and His will in our lives. This week will launch the next area of focus which is trust. Trust is believing God even when you don’t see the whole picture. Trust is walking forward when the path isn’t fully lit. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said ” true trust or faith is making the first step when you can’t see the staircase.” This can be challenging but as believers , we must trust God and trust the process. We trust God that we are going to heaven though we don’t physically see it. As we tie surrender to trust, let’s reflect on trusting Him once we’ve let the situation go surrendering it to Him. Now we must trust Him to work it out to His glory. Remember we gave it to Him so now we must trust Him with it.

Open Bible in Cathedral with Stained Glass

One of my personal favorite scriptures is Proverbs 3:5 “Trust in the Lord with all of your heart and lean not unto your own understanding.” Another scripture is Isaiah 26:3 – 4 NIV “You will keep in perfect peace whose minds are steadfast, because they trust in You. trust in the Lord forever, for the Lord Himself is the rock eternal.

Please watch this video with a short sermonette and song by the Mississippi Mass Choir “Trust in the Lord” We pray this inspires you on your 40 day journey “Ashes to Victory” God bless.

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
BHM 2026
11 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

Christian praying and worshiping with both hands clasped on the holy bible.
8 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses You Should Know For Ash Wednesday

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Black History Month Flag on Black Background
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

New Logo - praise Indy - Indy's Inspiration station in Indianapolis
Business & Economy  |  Nick Cottongim

Contact Praise Indy

Elderly couple playing dominoes
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Noblesville Man Extradited from Egypt in 2023 Fishers Shooting Case

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black History Month Changed America

13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl

Inspire U  |  Nick Cottongim

Open Enrollment Made Easy: Hosted by Tina Cosby featuring Marcus King and Victoria Evans

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close