Khirye Tyler of Hands Shares Inspiration Behind New Single “Walking”

Khirye Tyler is no stranger to big stages, but at his core, he says he’s still just a church kid with a calling. The Red Hands frontman recently stopped by to talk about the group’s new single, “Walking,” and the message behind it is simple but powerful: keep going.

The song came during a season when life felt overwhelming. Instead of pretending everything was fine, Khirye and his bandmates leaned into honesty. He described the songwriting process as almost therapeutic, with each member bringing their own struggles and testimonies to the table. Out of those conversations came a reminder they all needed to hear — you don’t have to stay stuck. Get up. Keep walking. You have people behind you, pushing you forward.

That spirit of encouragement is what defines Red Hands. While some see them as just a band, Khirye views it as something deeper — a movement rooted in faith. He believes their music is meant to uplift people who feel tired, discouraged or unsure of their next step.

Khirye’s journey has taken him far beyond the church walls. He has performed on major stages and even supported Beyoncé during her Cowboy Carter tour. For many gospel artists, stepping into mainstream spaces can create internal conflict. Khirye understands that tension but says clarity about identity makes all the difference.

Before accepting any opportunity, he says it’s important to know who you are and who God has called you to be. He points out that challenges and temptations aren’t limited to one industry. What matters most is remaining a light wherever you are placed. In his view, believers are meant to influence rooms, not blend into them.

Khirye also speaks openly about stewardship. He believes that faithfulness with small opportunities prepares you for greater ones. If God can trust you with little, He can trust you with more. That mindset shapes how he approaches both music and ministry.

Though he’s seen significant success, Khirye remains grounded in his church roots. He credits his upbringing and spiritual leadership for shaping his foundation. For him, everything — the tours, the stages, the recognition — is simply a tool to build what he believes God has assigned him to build.

With “Walking,” Red Hands delivers more than a song. It’s an anthem for anyone who needs strength to move forward. Khirye hopes listeners will not only stream the track but let it remind them that they’re not alone in their journey.

For Khirye Tyler and Red Hands, the mission is clear: keep walking, keep shining and stay faithful to the call.

