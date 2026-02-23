Listen Live
Close
Local

UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend

The University of Indianapolis is hosting its first Community Literacy Day on Saturday to honor authors and promote reading among children.

Published on February 23, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

University of Indianapolis sign
Source: WISH-TV / other

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The University of Indianapolis is hosting its first Community Literacy Day on Saturday to honor young authors and their creative voices, and to get young kids interested in reading. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the university’s health pavilion.

Event organizers created the program to help local children envision themselves as future college students. Tracy Johnson, a leader for the event, says the idea originated at a conference where a colleague described how a similar childhood experience led to a career as a college professor.

Johnson joined Daybreak on Monday to talk about the event. She emphasized the impact of recognizing student work in a higher education setting.

A group of sixth graders will be recognized at the festival for their writing pieces about Greek mythology. The university will bring the students on stage to present them with certificates and display their work on the college campus.

“I think it’s important for kids to see themselves as writers and readers and to see themselves as capable, and learners, and all those things,” Johnson said. “Honoring the work that they’re doing and showing and valuing their voice as writers is a really important step.”

The event is designed with a festival atmosphere featuring crafts, games, puppet shows, and activity tables from various university departments. Local community partners, including the Indianapolis Public Library, will offer activities and events throughout the day.

Novelist John David Anderson is scheduled to speak at the event alongside other authors and storytellers. Anderson is known for writing several popular books for younger readers.

Johnson says kids of all ages are welcome, and every child from birth through 8th grade can choose a free book to take home, giving them access to reading materials that match their personal interests.

Johnson explained that providing books is a central component of improving literacy skills.

“The way to get better at reading is by reading, and the way that you do that is by having books that you care about and that you’re interested in. That’s really what we’re excited about, getting kids books and giving them the opportunity to find that one that really hooks their interest and gets them excited to read.” 📖

For more information, you can visit uindy.edu.

UIndy Hosting First Community Literacy Day This Weekend was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Black History Month
Trending
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Madam Walker Legacy Center Reaches New Heights

Elderly couple playing dominoes
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses Every Couple Needs This Valentine’s Day

Trending

Trending

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Shannon Dawson

How Black History Month Changed America

Black History Month Flag on Black Background
Music  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Saturday Night Live Gospel Black History Song of the Night

13 Items
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

13 NFL Players From Indiana That Have Played in a Super Bowl

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Noblesville Man Extradited from Egypt in 2023 Fishers Shooting Case

19 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Black Artists Who’ve Performed at the Super Bowl

Celebrity  |  imannmilner

A Fashionable Family Affair: Teyana Taylor Steps Out With Her Daughters In Custom Thom Browne For GQ Bowl

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Can NABJ Protect Black Journalists — Or Just Mourn Us After?

9 Items
Business & Economy  |  Kya Kelly

26 Black Inventions That Quietly Run the World

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close