NAACP Backs One Fair Wage On 'Living Wage For All' Bill

“The fight for civil rights has everything to do with the ability of Black workers, and workers in general, to be paid a fair wage for their labor.”

— Derick Johnson, NAACP President

With 2026 marking the centennial celebration of Black History Month, there’s never been a better time to educated yourself about the community at whole and what’s needed for our overall advancement.

Being that it’s literally the third letter in their acronym, the NAACP typically has our full trust and support when it comes to matters on that particular subject. Their latest battle, but certainly not the newest by a long shot, is passing the increase on minimum wage for all workers — see what we mean?!

In efforts to streamline this initiative forward, they teamed up with One Fair Wage last Friday (February 20) for a press conference during the wee hours of its annual convening of board meetings that included press portraits and even a luncheon at the grandiose New York Hilton Midtown hotel. Although an early call-to-action, it was a message that simply couldn’t wait and was made crystal clear just before noon: a $30 minimum wage with no exceptions, including the elimination of all subminimum wage tiers.

Now that’s how you cap off Black History Month!

“‘Fare wages’ is simply justice; ‘fair wages’ is equality and equity.”

— Dr. Yusef Salaam, New York City Council (9th District) / Exonerated Five survivor

More info below that adds some meat on the bones to the initiative behind this proposed ‘Living Wage For All’ Bill, via One Fair Wage:

“The press conference will confront what leaders describe as the unfinished economic legacy of slavery. During the Civil Rights Movement, activists desegregated lunch counters and opened public accommodations. Yet the wage system behind those counters remained divided, preserving a two-tiered structure that still allows employers in much of the country to pay tipped workers as little as $2.13 an hour, and incarcerated workers under $1 per hour.

Speakers will highlight how the subminimum wage for tipped workers traces back to post-Emancipation labor practices that pushed Black workers into tip-dependent jobs with no guaranteed pay, and how the National Restaurant Association has spent decades lobbying to preserve that system.”

Of those speakers were NAACP President Derrick Johnson and New York City Council member Dr. Yusef Salaam — you also know him as one of the Exonerated Five survivors — who both spoke from both spectrums of the matter from their personal perspectives. Dr, Salaam told us exclusively, “this is so important because, as you can see, when they have inequity when it comes to wages, when the practices are to destabilize the least of us, it destabilizes the whole system.” He went on to add, “We need a system that allows for people to participate fully in their full self, and that means giving people the fair opportunity to get fair wages. ‘Fare wages’ is simply justice; ‘fair wages’ is equality and equity. That’s why I’m here.”

Present Johnson followed suit with his sentiments, telling us in his own words, “This is the fight we’ve always been a part of. The fight for civil rights has everything to do with the ability of Black workers, and workers in general, to be paid a fair wage for their labor. It is important for us not to get distracted with the labels people put on us based on our community, and to stay focus on the outcome they are seeking.” Diving deeper into what that nefarious outcome is exactly, Johnson explained that it’s “to maximize their profit over the comfort of people.” That, he asserted while simultaneously hurrying out to extinguish other proverbial fires on our behalf, is a fight the NAACP is prepared for.

Other notable speakers included New York NAACP Chair L. Joy Williams, a powerful sermon by way of National Urban League‘s SVP of Equitable Justice & Strategic Initiatives Jerika Richardson, wise words from The Communications Workers of America Union President Claude Cummings, NAACP National Labor Committee Chair Robin Williams, One Fair Wage President Saru Jayaraman, NAACP Board Member Rabbi Jonah Pesner checking in virtually, an honest testimony from a former restaurant owner and closing statements from 13th Forward Coalition representative, author (A Little Piece of Light) and unashamed former inmate herself Donna Hylton.

You can learn more about the ‘Living Wage For All’ Bill by visiting the One Fair Wage web portal and doing some diligent research on the matter. Stay informed.

