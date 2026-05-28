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Lawrence Police K-9 Receives Body Armor Donation from Nonprofit

The donation came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., who has provided over 6,500 vests to police dogs across the country.

Published on May 28, 2026

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LAWRENCE, Ind. — The Lawrence Police Department recently received a donation of body armor for their K-9 Sonny.

The donation came from nonprofit Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., whose mission is to provide custom-fitted vests to police dogs all across the country. Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 6,500 vests valued at nearly $7 million to police dogs in the U.S. since 2009.

The bullet- and stab-protective vest was sponsored by Bee Mays-Buchanan of Napa, California, and is embroidered with a special message, “In memory of Brewster- Forever Loyal and Loved.”

Lawrence Police K9 Sonny
Source: Lawrence Police Department

Lawrence Police K-9 Receives Body Armor Donation from Nonprofit was originally published on wibc.com

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