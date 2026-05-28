Listen Live
Close
Music

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

VIBE, created by the late Quincy Jones, began as a print magazine in 1992 before moving into the digital realm.

Published on May 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Young Jeezy Celebrates His VIBE Magazine Cover Debut

VIBE, the music publication founded by the late Quincy Jones in 1992, was one of the top print magazines of its era before moving to the digital side. VIBE is now making its return to print early next month and will be published quarterly.

As the demand for print magazines dwindled and the rise of the digital media landscape, VIBE made the pivot some time ago with measurable success. Still considered a top destination for music and culture journalism, the magazine’s return to print is indeed a callback to earlier times when fans anticipated who the cover star and feature story would be inside the pages.

From VIBE:

Through the ‘90s and early 2000s, VIBE’s magazines served as timestamps for where Black culture, music, fashion, and influence were headed before the rest of the world caught up. And now, with the return of print, that same legacy not only lives on, but will help shape the future of Black media. The brand, which joined forces with Rolling Stone in 2025, remains committed to delivering deeply reported storytelling about music and entertainment across multiple platforms.

The relaunched print magazine will be available for purchase on June 2. For those willing to grab the limited-edition run of the magazine, visit this link.

Photo: Getty

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine was originally published on hiphopwired.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
13 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts About Circle Centre Mall as Indianapolis Says Goodbye

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy Teenager Who May Have Shot at Officers Charged

Music  |  D.L. Chandler

VIBE Announces Return Of Print Magazine

Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Why Naomi Osaka Is That Girl In Tennis Right Now

Local  |  Staff

Lawrence Police K-9 Receives Body Armor Donation from Nonprofit

Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana’s Infant Mortality Rate Stays at Historic Low for 2025

29 Items
Travel  |  tethomas

Family Vacations Planned By ChatGPT For Under $1,000

20 Items
Music  |  Keenan Higgins

B-Side Bangers: André 3000

News  |  Weso

Rickey Smiley Reacts To Being Inducted Into The 2026 Radio Hall Of Fame

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Zack Linly

Cop Who Beat Black Teen Seen Dragging Another Teen Out Of Car By Hair

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close