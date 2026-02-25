Indianapolis School Corporation Bill Advances Out of Senate

Indianapolis Public Schools

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill to significantly reshape how Indianapolis Public Schools is governed is near the finish line after a Tuesday afternoon vote.

The Senate narrowly approved the bill to create the Indianapolis Public Education Corporation, with 12 Republicans joining all nine Democrats present in voting against it. The corporation would consist of nine members appointed by the mayor of Indianapolis.

It would have authority over IPS’ budget and would be responsible for developing a single facilities and transportation management plan for all traditional public and charter schools within IPS’ footprint, which roughly matches the pre-1970 city limits of Indianapolis. The elected IPS board would retain control of day-to-day operations.

The bill is the result of last year’s hearings by the Indianapolis Local Education Alliance, itself a body state lawmakers authorized during the 2025 session. Sen. Jeff Raatz, R-Richmond, who is carrying the bill in the Senate, said the bill is not a state takeover of IPS. He said the bill reflects the work the ILEA put in, including public hearings.

“Let me emphasize to you that suggest the General Assembly is doing something sinister based out of House Bill 1515, and I reject that notion,” he said. “We are following through on what the ILEA board set forth.”

Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-Indianapolis, said the House, which originated the bill, had its thumb on the scales throughout the ILEA hearings. He said IPS’ financial situation is the direct result of lawmakers’ previous actions, such as expanding school vouchers and requiring school corporations to sell disused buildings to charter school operators for $1.

“If the district is serving 75% of the students within the boundaries of the district (through IPS schools or innovation network charter schools) and if the district can perform the same functions that are proposed in the bill by IPEC, that municipal corporation, then why go through this process? For what purpose?” Raatz said.

The bill has to return to the House because of changes the Senate made. Lawmakers plan to end the 2026 legislative session on Friday.

Indianapolis School Corporation Bill Advances Out of Senate was originally published on wibc.com