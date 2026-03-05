Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Amelia Earhart: Let Your Fears Fly Away”

As we celebrate Women’s History Month, I want to share the success lessons we can learn from the life of Althea Gibson. She was born to parents who were sharecroppers, and they moved to New York to get a better life for their family. Althea learned to play tennis on the old beat-up courts of the city in the neighborhood where she grew up, but she made up her mind she would do the work necessary to get good and to win. She went on to become the first African American woman to win the US Open and paved the way for Venus and Serena Williams.





Althea Gibson said, ‘People thought I was tough. I was ruthless, which I was. I didn’t care who was on the other side of the net. I’d knock you down if you got in the way of me being all God meant for me to be.’ Folks, I want you to make up your mind. You’re going to be all God made for you to be and outwork everyone to get there. T

