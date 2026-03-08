Listen Live
Close
Local

Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis

A boy is in critical condition after he was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Published on March 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Police Lights
Source: WISH-TV / WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A boy is in critical condition after he was shot on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Before 9:15 Saturday night, police say they found the person shot on North Tibbs Avenue, near Lafayette Road and West 10th Street.

The boy was taken to a hospital.

Police are figuring out where the shooting happened because the area of where the boy was found isn’t believed to be the initial crime scene.

If you have any information about the shooting, you can give Crime Stoppers a call at 317-262-TIPS.

Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  Chase Iseghohi

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

8:28
The Nightly Spirit  |  Nia Noelle

Nolan Williams Jr.'s "Just Like Selma" Ignites a Movement for Black History Month's 100th Anniversary

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

7:46
Entertainment  |  egmasylne

Ricky Dillard Teams Up With Ron Carter for Powerful New Gospel Release

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump's 'Clown Show' Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Perspective: Without Jesse Jackson, There Is No Barack Obama

Ashes To Victory
Ashes To Victory  |  Praise Indy Staff

Ashes To Victory: 40 Day Spiritual Journey

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Voters to Decide on New Bail Rules This November

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close