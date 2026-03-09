Body of Man Who Went Missing in Jackson County Floodwaters Has Been Found

Source: WISH-TV

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind.–The body of a boater who disappeared in Jackson County, Indiana, floodwaters has been recovered.

Indiana Conservation Officers found the man, Bradley Deaton, 55, of Seymour, on Sunday afternoon.

Deaton and another man were helping others stuck in floodwaters when their boat capsized east of Cortland. The boat had a mechanical issue and was swept under a bridge, with one man escaping but Deaton not making it out.

Rescuers searched for him for several days in the area that had received heavy rain that week.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources also said that neither man was wearing a life jacket. They used airboats and drones in the search.

“Don’t drive into floodwaters. If it looks too deep, obviously turn around. Secondly, if you’re near water, whether you’re in a boat or near water, trying to render aid to someone, put a life jacket on,” said Jim Schreck, Conservation officer with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources in an interview with WISH-TV.

Lt. Dane Duke of Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office says floodwaters may not look deep, but it takes very little for a vehicle to get disabled, stuck, or pulled by swift currents.

“We’re continuing to have people disregard signs and go around them. More often or not, they do make it through, but that is for their safety, and sometimes they do not,” said Duke. He also spoke with WISH-TV.

Extreme heat and flooding are the Nos. 1 and 2 causes of death related to weather in the U.S.

Cortland is about an 80-minute drive south-southeast of downtown Indianapolis.

