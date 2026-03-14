ESSENCE Festival of Culture Unveils 1st Wave of Performers for Concert Series

The lineup will take place at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and features a powerhouse group of women artists including Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, and former ESSENCE cover stars Brandy and Monica.

More performers, special guests, and programming announcements will be revealed in the coming months leading up to the festival.

During the day, festival programming will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where culture, business, and creativity intersect.

ESSENCE Festival of Culture® presented by Coca-Cola®

Unveils First Wave of Performers for 2026 Evening Concert Series,

Leading with the Ladies: Cardi B, Patti LaBelle,

Kehlani, Latto, and Brandy & Monica

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the ESSENCE Festival of Culture presented by Coca-Cola has announced the first wave of performers for its 2026 Evening Concert Series. The lineup will take place July 3–5 at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans and features a powerhouse group of women artists including Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, Kehlani, Latto, and former ESSENCE cover stars Brandy and Monica. Together, the lineup highlights women who have shaped culture, broken barriers, and built lasting careers on their own terms.

Grammy Award–winning rapper Cardi B will make her ESSENCE Festival debut, bringing the bold energy and chart-topping success that has helped redefine the role of women in hip-hop. Joining her is Grammy-nominated rap star Latto, a leading voice in the new era of Southern rap whose multi-platinum hits and growing global presence continue to expand opportunities for women in the genre.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Kehlani also joins the lineup, known for her emotionally powerful R&B sound and deeply personal storytelling that resonates with audiences worldwide.

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R&B icons Brandy and Monica return to the ESSENCE stage, celebrating the legacy of their groundbreaking collaborations and individual careers that have influenced generations of vocalists and helped shape modern R&B.

Legendary soul singer Patti LaBelle will also return to the festival, bringing more than six decades of iconic performances and vocal mastery that continue to inspire artists across genres.

More performers, special guests, and programming announcements will be revealed in the coming months leading up to the festival.

During the day, festival programming will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, where culture, business, and creativity intersect. The daytime experience features opportunities for entrepreneurs, creators, filmmakers, authors, and beauty innovators to connect with audiences, launch new ideas, and grow their brands. Applications are now open for vendors, creators, and founders interested in participating in SOKO MRKT™ by ESSENCE® and other select programming.

Building on its cultural creator model introduced in 2025, the 2026 festival will also feature a group of influential voices helping shape programming and creative direction across the weekend. Additional curator announcements will be shared soon.