Listen Live
Close
Local

Indianapolis Shows Up for St. Jude During Praise Indy Radiothon

Indianapolis showed up in a powerful way for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during this year’s St. Jude Radiothon on Praise Indy.

Published on March 13, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

St Jude 2026
Indianapolis showed up in a powerful way for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during this year’s St. Jude Radiothon on Praise Indy.

Indianapolis Shows Up for St. Jude During Praise Indy Radiothon

Indianapolis showed up in a powerful way for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during this year’s St. Jude Radiothon on Praise Indy.


Throughout the day, listeners, community leaders, artists, and Praise Indy personalities came together with one shared mission: becoming Partners in Hope and helping support the lifesaving work happening at St. Jude.


The radiothon featured heartfelt stories, inspiring testimonies, and powerful moments from those whose lives have been touched by St. Jude. Community members like Rita Green shared their personal experiences and how the support from St. Jude and its Partners in Hope helped their families during some of the most difficult times.


Praise Indy personalities and supporters also stepped up to encourage listeners to give. Lamar Campbell joined the conversation to remind listeners that becoming a Partner in Hope means helping ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.


Listeners who become Partners in Hope for just $19 a month also receive the special “This Shirt Saves Lives” shirt as a symbol of their support for the mission.


Throughout the day, the Praise Indy family reminded listeners that every donation, no matter the size, helps St. Jude continue advancing research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.


The community response was inspiring, proving once again that Indianapolis is always ready to come together for a meaningful cause.


If you missed the radiothon, there’s still time to make a difference.


You can become a Partner in Hope today by visiting PraiseIndy.com or by texting PRAISE to 88388 to donate.


Together, we can help support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and continue giving hope to families who need it most.

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Mike Epps BHM
12 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: February 25, 2026

News  |  Dr. Stacey Patton

Perspective: Without Jesse Jackson, There Is No Barack Obama

1:41
Lifestyle  |  Nia Noelle

Bloom Where You Are Planted | Dr. Willie Jolley

Celebrity  |  Lauryn Bass

Unbothered Barack Obama Shakes Off Trump's 'Clown Show' Ape Video, Attends All-Star Game With Forever FLOTUS & Daughter Sasha

Book and cross on the table
8 Items
all news  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses that Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close