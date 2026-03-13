Indianapolis Shows Up for St. Jude During Praise Indy Radiothon

Indianapolis showed up in a powerful way for the kids of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital during this year’s St. Jude Radiothon on Praise Indy.



Throughout the day, listeners, community leaders, artists, and Praise Indy personalities came together with one shared mission: becoming Partners in Hope and helping support the lifesaving work happening at St. Jude.



The radiothon featured heartfelt stories, inspiring testimonies, and powerful moments from those whose lives have been touched by St. Jude. Community members like Rita Green shared their personal experiences and how the support from St. Jude and its Partners in Hope helped their families during some of the most difficult times.

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Praise Indy personalities and supporters also stepped up to encourage listeners to give. Lamar Campbell joined the conversation to remind listeners that becoming a Partner in Hope means helping ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.



Listeners who become Partners in Hope for just $19 a month also receive the special “This Shirt Saves Lives” shirt as a symbol of their support for the mission.



Throughout the day, the Praise Indy family reminded listeners that every donation, no matter the size, helps St. Jude continue advancing research and treatment for childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases.



The community response was inspiring, proving once again that Indianapolis is always ready to come together for a meaningful cause.



If you missed the radiothon, there’s still time to make a difference.



You can become a Partner in Hope today by visiting PraiseIndy.com or by texting PRAISE to 88388 to donate.



Together, we can help support the lifesaving mission of St. Jude and continue giving hope to families who need it most.



