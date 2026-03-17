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Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion

Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley

Harriet Tubman's remarkable life and legacy are explored, highlighting her unwavering strength, unwavering patience, and passionate commitment to freedom.

Published on March 17, 2026

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Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion”

I want to give you some tips on winning that we can learn from Harriet Tubman. Harriet Tubman was born enslaved, but she decided she was not going to stay that way, and she escaped to freedom. After she escaped, she then decided to go back and free her family. Then she went back and freed her friends, and then she went back and freed many, many others. She made 19 trips into the South and never lost one passenger on her journey to freedom. I love this quote. She said, “I freed a thousand slaves and could have freed a thousand more if only they knew they were slaves.” That speaks to mindset and how you must develop a positive mindset in order to win. 


I also love this quote by Harriet Tubman: “Every great dream begins with a dreamer. Always remember, you have the strength, the patience, and the passion to reach for the stars and it changes the world, and you can.” 

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Her Story – Harriet Tubman: Strength, Patience and Passion | Dr. Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

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