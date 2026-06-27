Cece Winans Writes New Devotional

Devotional offers 50 reflections to grow closer to God through prayer, worship, and biblical wisdom.

Encourages believers to cultivate deeper relationships with Christ and build meaningful intergenerational bonds.

Draws on Winans' experience as a wife, mother, pastor, and ministry leader to provide practical guidance for daily spiritual renewal.

CeCe Winans Invites Readers to Deepen Their Faith and Strengthen

Generational Connections with New Devotional

FAITH FOR GENERATIONS AVAILABLE JULY 21

CeCe Winans Releases New Devotional Faith For Generations to Encourage Daily Spiritual Growth

For more than four decades, CeCe Winans has inspired millions through music centered on faith, worship, and hope. Now, the legendary gospel artist is extending her ministry beyond the stage with the release of her fifth book, Faith For Generations: 50 Devotions to Ignite a Passion for Christ through Love and Worship (K-LOVE Books), available wherever books are sold beginning July 21, 2026.

This heartfelt 240-page devotional offers readers 50 inspiring reflections designed to strengthen their relationship with God through daily prayer, worship, and biblical encouragement. Through personal insights, scriptural wisdom, and practical applications, Winans provides guidance for navigating life’s challenges while remaining firmly rooted in faith.

Faith For Generations follows the success of Winans’ bestselling 2022 book, Believe For It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation. While that title focused on preserving faith within families, this new devotional broadens the conversation, encouraging believers to deepen their spiritual walk and build meaningful connections across generations.

Whether readers are parents seeking to create faith-centered homes, grandparents hoping to leave a spiritual legacy, mentors investing in younger believers, or individuals longing for daily renewal, Faith For Generations offers encouragement and practical tools for spiritual growth.

“My prayer for Faith For Generations is that it encourages people to spend daily time with God and grow stronger in their faith together,” says Winans. “No matter what’s happening in the world around us, God is still faithful, His Word still matters, and His love still changes lives.”

As a wife, mother, pastor, mentor, and ministry leader, Winans understands the demands of everyday life and the importance of creating intentional moments for prayer and reflection. Through these devotions, she shares practical ways readers can cultivate a deeper relationship with Christ, strengthen family bonds, and remain anchored in God’s promises through every season.

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Known for her ability to connect with audiences across generations and cultures, Winans brings the same warmth, wisdom, and authenticity that have defined her award-winning music career to this latest literary work. Like her songs, Faith For Generations is poised to inspire believers of all ages to pursue a deeper, more vibrant faith.

About CeCe Winans

CeCe Winans is the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time. Throughout her groundbreaking career, she has earned numerous GRAMMY®, Dove, and Stellar Awards while impacting generations of listeners around the world. Alongside her husband, Alvin Love II, she co-founded Nashville Life Church in 2012. In addition to her celebrated music ministry, Winans has authored and co-authored several acclaimed books, earning honors including the Moonbeam Gold Medal Award, Mom’s Choice Gold Award, and Teacher’s Choice Award. She resides in Nashville, Tennessee, with her family.

About K-LOVE Books

Since its launch in 2021, K-LOVE Books has become a leading voice in Christian publishing. The imprint has released bestselling titles from respected faith leaders and artists, including Michael W. Smith, Phil Wickham, and CeCe Winans. As part of the ministry behind the nation’s largest Christian radio networks, K-LOVE and Air1, K-LOVE Books is dedicated to inspiring people to grow closer to Jesus through books, music, films, podcasts, concerts, and live events. To date, the publisher has distributed more than 450,000 books worldwide, sharing messages of faith, hope, and encouragement with readers across the globe.