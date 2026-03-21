The biggest night in Gospel music is heading to the Queen City

The main awards ceremony will be televised live from the Spectrum Center, while the pre-show festivities will be held at the nearby Carolina Theatre

Joining in the celebration were acclaimed Gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and John P. Kee.

The Stellar Awards Heads for the Queen City, Charlotte, NC

The biggest night in Gospel music is heading to the Queen City! The 41st annual Stellar Awards will take place in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

The exciting announcement was recently made by Don Jackson, founder of Central City Productions and creator of the awards, during an official press conference. Joining in the celebration were acclaimed Gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and John P. Kee.

The main awards ceremony will be televised live from the Spectrum Center, while the pre-show festivities will be held at the nearby Carolina Theatre—all within walking distance for attendees and fans.

City officials shared that it took nearly a year to finalize the deal, but they anticipate a significant economic boost as thousands of visitors are expected to travel to Charlotte for this premier Gospel music event.