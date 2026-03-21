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The Stellar Awards Heads for the Queen City, Charlotte, NC

Stellars Heads to Charlotte NC August 12-15 2026

Published on March 21, 2026

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  • The biggest night in Gospel music is heading to the Queen City
  • The main awards ceremony will be televised live from the Spectrum Center, while the pre-show festivities will be held at the nearby Carolina Theatre
  • Joining in the celebration were acclaimed Gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and John P. Kee.

The Stellar Awards Heads for the Queen City, Charlotte, NC

Stellar Awards

The biggest night in Gospel music is heading to the Queen City! The 41st annual Stellar Awards will take place in Charlotte at the Spectrum Center on Saturday, August 15, 2026.

About My Father's Business Concert at the Indiana Convention Center - August 26, 2006

The exciting announcement was recently made by Don Jackson, founder of Central City Productions and creator of the awards, during an official press conference. Joining in the celebration were acclaimed Gospel artists Jekalyn Carr and John P. Kee.

Jekalyn Carr

The main awards ceremony will be televised live from the Spectrum Center, while the pre-show festivities will be held at the nearby Carolina Theatre—all within walking distance for attendees and fans.

City officials shared that it took nearly a year to finalize the deal, but they anticipate a significant economic boost as thousands of visitors are expected to travel to Charlotte for this premier Gospel music event.

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