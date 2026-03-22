This year’s honorees span entertainment, sports, business, activism, and global leadership

The 2026 issue features a global cover spotlighting Teyana Taylor, accompanied by an in-depth interview highlighting her career and influence.

Launched in 2020, the TIME Women of the Year initiative builds on the brand’s legacy of recognizing influential figures, highlighting women whose leadership continues to shape a more inclusive and equitable future.

TIME Reveals 2026 Women of the Year List

Recognizing 16 Leaders Working Toward a More Equitable World

TIME has unveiled its highly anticipated 2026 TIME Women of the Year, honoring 16 influential women who are making a powerful impact toward a more equitable world.

This year’s honorees span entertainment, sports, business, activism, and global leadership, including Teyana Taylor, Lucy Liu, Brandi Carlile, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chloé Zhao, Olympic champion Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, author and podcast host Mel Robbins, Mariska Hargitay, artist Amy Sherald, and Reshma Kewalramani.

Additional honorees include Isata Dumbuya, Sister Norma Pimentel, Safeena Husain, Mahnoor Omer, Kecia Steelman, and Reshma Saujani.

The 2026 issue features a global cover spotlighting Teyana Taylor, accompanied by an in-depth interview highlighting her career and influence.

“At a moment when global progress demands bold and decisive action, the 2026 Women of the Year remind us that individual leadership remains one of the most powerful catalysts for change,” said Jessica Sibley. TIME Editor in Chief Sam Jacobs added that the annual list continues to spotlight leaders addressing the most pressing challenges facing women and girls today.

TIME will celebrated this year’s honorees during the Women of the Year Leadership Forum and Gala on March 10 in Los Angeles. The Leadership Forum will bring together members of the global TIME100 community for impactful conversations focused on solutions and action, while the evening Gala will feature remarks from honorees and a special performance by Brandi Carlile.

Launched in 2020, the TIME Women of the Year initiative builds on the brand’s legacy of recognizing influential figures, highlighting women whose leadership continues to shape a more inclusive and equitable future.