Listen Live
Close
Local

Two Leaders to Receive Top Awards for Sexual Assault Advocacy

Published on April 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Source: Getty / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, the Indiana Coalition to End Sexual Assault (ICESA) is honoring two trailblazing advocates for their life-long commitment to supporting survivors and transforming community responses to violence.

The awards will be presented Tuesday April 28, during ICESA’s annual convening in Indianapolis. The honorees, from Fort Wayne and Muncie, represent a combined 60 years of service to the state.

National Recognition for Fort Wayne Leader
Dottie Davis, a retired deputy chief of the Fort Wayne Police Department, will receive the national Visionary Voice Award from the National Sexual Violence Resource Center. Davis is one of only 24 people in the country to receive the honor this year.

During her 30-year career in law enforcement, Davis led the Crisis Intervention Team and developed a statewide toolkit to bridge the gap between police officers and victim service providers.

“Dottie Davis and Teresa Clemmons represent the spirit and energy of what is possible in the movement to end sexual violence,” said Beth White, president and CEO of ICESA. “These two extraordinary women have served their communities with compassion, dedication, and an unwavering commitment to lifting up our survivors.”

Lifetime Achievement in Muncie
Teresa Clemmons, the Executive Director of A Better Way in Muncie, will be the first-ever recipient of the Priscilla D. Thomas Keith Memorial Lifetime Achievement Award.

Clemmons has spent over three decades expanding survivor services across East Central Indiana. Her organization is one of only 17 certified Rape Crisis Centers in the state. The award is named after the late Priscilla D. Keith, a former ICESA board chair and prominent advocate.

The Current Landscape in Indiana
The recognition comes as Indiana continues to face sexual violence rates that exceed the national average. According to ICESA data:

1 in 3 women in Indiana experience sexual assault in their lifetime.
1 in 4 men report experiencing sexual violence.
Indiana high school students report rates of sexual assault and rape that are higher than the national average.

About ICESA
ICESA empowers Indiana communities to prevent sexual assault and serve those impacted through comprehensive training, advocacy, public awareness and coordinated sexual assault services.

Two Leaders to Receive Top Awards for Sexual Assault Advocacy was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Two Leaders to Receive Top Awards for Sexual Assault Advocacy

15 Items
Sports  |  Matty Willz

Meet The Black Stars Of The 2026 NFL Draft

17 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Top 15 Black Leaders From Indiana Who Changed History

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

14,000 Kids to Gain Care After State Approves $200M Investment

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

IDOC to Pay $1.2M Following Lawsuits Over Prison Conditions

Crime  |  Jake McDaniel

Greensburg Shooting Leaves One Man in Hospital

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

High‑Speed Chase on I‑69 Ends with Arrest Near Bloomington

News  |  Shannon Dawson

What We Know About The Alleged White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooter

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Stutzman Recounts Moments After Gunfire at Correspondents’ Dinner

24 Items
all news  |  Chase Iseghohi

Things to Do in Indianapolis This Summer (2026 Guide)

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close