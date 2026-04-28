Civilian review board to build trust between law enforcement and community

Prioritize mental health support and resources for inmates to reduce recidivism

Establish school resource program to help kids succeed and break the 'school-to-prison pipeline'

Community Connection – April 27, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines

As we navigate the complexities of our world, it’s easy to get caught up in the noise and lose sight of what truly matters. But what if I told you that one person’s journey can inspire us to stay focused on our purpose and make a meaningful impact? In this episode of Community Connection, we’re joined by Gregory Patrick, a candidate running for Marion County Sheriff, who’s on a mission to bring transparency, mental health support, and community engagement to the department.

Gregory’s passion for public service is evident as he shares his story, from his 42-year law enforcement career to his decision to run for office. “I’m a 42-year law enforcement career guy,” he explains. “I started with the Indiana State Police in 1984, worked for the State Police until 1993, and then transferred to Florida, where I worked for the Sheriff’s office until 1994.” His extensive experience has given him a unique understanding of the community and the challenges it faces.

One of the key issues Gregory wants to address is the need for transparency within the Sheriff’s department. He believes that a civilian review board can help build trust between law enforcement and the community. “If you’re hearing it from somebody other than me as the sheriff, it carries more weight,” he says. “People will always say, ‘If you come out and say there’s no there there, they’re always thinking, ah, they investigate themselves.'”

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Gregory also wants to prioritize mental health support for inmates, recognizing that many struggle with addiction and trauma. He plans to bring in more clinicians to assist officers in providing care and connecting inmates with resources after release. “When we release them and if they don’t have access to the meds or they’re not taking them, then they generally come back,” he explains. “If we bring in mental health care providers, clinicians that can navigate with them and show them where to go, keep tabs on them to make sure they’re getting what they need, then they become productive citizens.”

Throughout our conversation, Gregory emphasizes the importance of community engagement and building relationships with schools and local organizations. He wants to establish a school resource program, similar to one he implemented in Florida, to help kids succeed and break the “school-to-prison pipeline.” “We need to give them something to become viable and successful and let them see law enforcement as their friends and not their enemies,” he says.

As we discuss the challenges of running a campaign, Gregory remains optimistic and focused on his vision. “I’m not deterred in any way,” he says. “I feel that my father will make whatever happens happen. And I’m a man of faith, and I know that his will will be done regardless of who’s there.”

If you’re interested in learning more about Gregory’s platform and vision for Marion County, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear his inspiring story, his plans for the Sheriff’s department, and why he believes community engagement is key to making a positive impact. Listen to the full episode of Community Connection and discover how one person’s passion and commitment can make a difference in the lives of others.