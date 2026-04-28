Voter intimidation remains a concern, underscoring the need for voter education and protection.

Navigating Medicaid changes requires planning ahead to ensure a secure future for loved ones.

Community members can get involved by staying informed on local elections and accessing Medicaid resources.



Community Connection – April 28, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines-

What happens when we take small steps towards a big goal? Can we really make a difference by doing just a little bit at a time? In this episode of Community Connection, we explore the power of small actions with our guest, Julia Von, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, and our voter education contributor.

Julia shares a personal experience that highlights the importance of being mindful of voter intimidation. She recounts a time when she was asked by a sheriff’s deputy where she was going as she was trying to vote. “I was like, ‘I’m going to vote,'” she says. “It was a very direct question, because I was trying to look around to see where else I could possibly be going, and it’s very obvious where I was going.” This incident raises concerns about the presence of law enforcement at polling places and the potential for voter intimidation.

We also discuss the upcoming primary election and the importance of getting informed. Julia recommends checking out the county’s website, vote.ind.gov, to find vote center locations, sample ballots, and other useful information. “You can click on whether you’re going to vote in the Republican or Democratic primary, put in your address, and your ballot will come up,” she explains. “The top of the ticket is the seventh congressional district race, and then you have the most obscure races for your state delegates.”

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The conversation also touches on the issue of Medicaid changes in Indiana and their impact on the black community. Our panel of experts, including Doctor Denise Hayes, Attorney Anita Harden, and community activist Greg Gordon, discuss the challenges of navigating the Medicaid system and the importance of planning ahead. “If you want to leave a legacy for your loved ones, you have to anticipate while you’re still healthy,” Doctor Hayes advises. “We’ll go to talk to your investment planner or your state planner, your CPA to start having creative ways to transfer property.”

Throughout the episode, we also hear from callers with questions and concerns about Medicaid and voting. One caller, Joyce, asks about her grandson’s eligibility for Medicaid services, while another caller, Bobby, inquires about the income limits for Medicaid. Our experts provide guidance and advice to help navigate these complex issues.

As we wrap up this episode, it’s clear that staying informed and being proactive are key to making a positive impact in our community. Whether it’s voting, Medicaid, or other important issues, taking small steps towards a big goal can make a real difference. So, tune in to the full episode of Community Connection to hear more about these topics and learn how you can get involved.

Listen to the full episode to hear more about the importance of voter education, Medicaid changes, and community resources. Don’t miss this opportunity to learn how you can make a positive impact in your community.