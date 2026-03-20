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NWS: Warmer Temperatures Arrive in Indiana

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Arrive in Indiana with the Occasional High Wind Gust

Published on March 20, 2026

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Warmer Weather in Indiana
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–Warmer temperatures are about to arrive in Indiana with the occasional high wind gust this weekend.

“Sunday is probably the day where we will see our gustiest winds. Now, are we going to see something similar to what we saw last Friday and Sunday, I don’t think so,” said Mike Ryan, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Ryan says high temperatures will likely get into the 70s on Friday.

“On Saturday, we’ll be right around 70. It’ll be a little cooler the further north you go, but a little warmer in the south,” said Ryan.

Most places in Indiana could make a run at 80 degrees on Sunday, but then a cold front will move in again with highs only in the 50s.

“By the middle of next week, we’re probably back near 70 degrees. We’re going to continue to have this yoyo pattern that’s typical of late winter and early spring here in Indiana,” said Ryan.

Ryan says some thunderstorms might develop on Sunday, but he doesn’t see any severe weather on the horizon.

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Arrive in Indiana with the Occasional High Wind Gust was originally published on wibc.com

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