Peace Over Denial | Ericaism

Trust God's invisible hand, not earthly obstacles you can see.

Admit your troubles, then anchor your hope in God's proven ability.

Speak God's promises over your life to see change happen.

Source: R1 Digital / Reach Media / R1 Digital / Reach Media

Erica Campbell recently delivered a stirring “Ericaism” on Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell that deeply resonated with our community of believers. She opened up about a recent Bible study session, reflecting on the profound difference between visible earthly thrones and God’s invisible hand. Campbell reminded listeners that we often give too much authority to the obstacles we can see. Instead, she empowers us to recognize that the God we cannot see remains entirely in control. This message of spiritual resilience sets a powerful foundation for anyone facing overwhelming odds.



READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

A core theme of her segment explored the delicate line between denial and the genuine peace of God. Living in denial means pretending a problem does not exist, brushing off pain with a dismissive claim of being fine. True peace, however, requires radical honesty and spiritual maturity. Erica explained that you can admit your soul is troubled and terrified while still choosing to trust God completely. Resting in His peace does not mean you never worry. It means you anchor your hope in His proven ability to bring you through the storm.

✕

RELATED STORY: Healing | Ericaism

RELATED STORY: Faith to Finish | Faith Walk

To illustrate this immense trust, Erica shared a deeply personal testimony about her husband’s battle with cancer. The diagnosis arrived on a Friday, threatening to shatter their world. Yet, she absolutely refused to let fear take root in her home. She established strict boundaries, telling friends and family not to call her crying. Walking down the street, she cried out and declared that God is a healer. Every single night, she laid hands on her husband with blessed oil, speaking total healing and wholeness over his body from the crown of his head to the soles of his feet.

Her steadfast faith met divine timing when scheduling the vital surgery. Doctors initially offered dates that felt too soon or too far away, but a sudden opening appeared exactly one week after the initial diagnosis. Erica noted that seven is the biblical number of completion. During that Friday surgery, doctors removed the affected kidney, and the cancer completely left his body. He required no chemotherapy and no radiation. Erica acknowledges that while her faith did not change God’s mind, it actively pushed back the darkness in her own soul during that crucial week.

Erica wrapped up her empowering message by challenging our community to vocalize our faith. Listening to others preach brings comfort, but you must speak God’s word over your own life to see a change. She urges you to write down your victory scriptures and declare them daily. When you boldly state that by His stripes you are healed, you actively walk in the promise of God. This Ericaism stands as a beautiful reminder to celebrate our diverse testimonies, uplift our families, and trust the ultimate healer.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Peace Over Denial | Ericaism was originally published on getuperica.com