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Police Make Arrest in Westfield Homicide Case

A 47-year-old man was found dead in his Westfield home on March 12.

Published on March 30, 2026

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WESTFIELD, Ind. — An arrest has been made in connection with a homicide from earlier this month in Westfield.

The Westfield Police Department made the announcement of the arrest in a social media post on Friday. They did not mention who was arrested or the charges this person may face.

On March 12, James “Matt” Lushin, 47, was found dead with trauma at his home in the 3900 block of Westfield Road. According to his obituary, Lushin was a native of Kokomo and a key partner in a real estate investment company.

No specific cause or manner of death has been released.

Police Make Arrest in Westfield Homicide Case was originally published on wibc.com

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