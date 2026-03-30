Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

Einstein's Advice for Overcoming Challenges | Dr Willie Jolley

Einstein's Advice for Overcoming Challenges | Dr Willie Jolley

Unlock your inner genius: Embrace Einstein's timeless strategies for tackling life's obstacles.

Published on March 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wake Up & Win With Dr. Willie Jolley 2.0 Graphics
Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Einstein’s Advice for Overcoming Challenges”

Today’s message is about how you should not let failure stop you in your quest to succeed and win. Far too often, we see people who fail at a goal and give up. But I want to encourage you today that winners are not people who never fail, but rather are people who never quit. 


You have all heard the saying that winners never quit and quitters never win. Well, Albert Einstein, one of the smartest men in the world, said, “It’s not that I’m so smart, it’s just that I stay with the problem until I figure it out.” Scripture teaches us that the greatest race in life does not go to the swift, nor to the strong, but to those who endure till the end. I want to encourage you to keep the faith, keep trying, and keep working. Make up your mind—you will never quit. Successful men and women keep moving. They make mistakes, but they don’t quit. Keep fighting for your dreams and never, ever, ever, ever, ever give up.

READ MORE STORIES ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Einstein's Advice for Overcoming Challenges | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 5th 2026 – Tina with Open Lines

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Preview of Our Next focus Word “Healing”

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Editorial Staff

Ashes To Victory Week 4: DISCIPLINE

Close up of a man praying on bible at the window, christian background, devotional concept.
8 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

7 Bible Verses That Honor Women’s History Month

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – February 9, 2026 – Tina Cosby with Open Lines

Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Community Connection – January 13th, 2026

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Hit After Hit”: Indy TSA Agent Shares Shutdown Struggle

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close