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DL Hughley Talks Don Lemon Tour Ahead Of Cleveland Stop

DL Hughley breaks down his tour with Don Lemon and shares unfiltered thoughts before their Cleveland show.

Published on April 2, 2026

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Standup Comedy At The Ice House Comedy Club
Source: Michael S. Schwartz / Getty

DL Hughley is bringing a new live experience to Cleveland, built around conversation, comedy, and perspective.

During a recent interview with WZAK’s Sam Sylk, Hughley discussed teaming up with Don Lemon for a national tour that blends humor with real dialogue.

You can view the entire interview below.

Hughley explained how the partnership did not always exist. He and Lemon actually once had a few differences, but eventually connected through conversation. That exchange helped shift their relationship into something more collaborative that has culminated into their recent tour.

DL Hughley and Don Lemon Cleveland
Source: Radio-One / General

Beyond the tour, Hughley also shared strong opinions on the current political climate. He questioned how some voters align themselves with MAGA, and challenged what he sees as contradictions.

Fans in Cleveland will get a chance to experience that unfiltered approach live.

The show is set for this weekend at Playhouse Square.

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DL Hughley Talks Don Lemon Tour Ahead Of Cleveland Stop was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

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