Source: Reach Media / Radio One Digital

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Push The Rock”

The comeback tip for today is a story about a stockbroker who was on the brink of a nervous breakdown. He was sent to a cabin owned by a friend to rest. He arrived late and quickly fell asleep. In the middle of the night, he was awakened by a voice that said, “Push the rock.” He opened the door and saw a big boulder on the lawn, which he hadn’t noticed when he arrived. The next morning, he tried to push the rock but couldn’t move it. After weeks of pushing the rock daily, he cried out, “I failed. I didn’t move the rock.” The voice he had heard earlier responded, “I know. It was your job to push the rock. It’s my job to move it.”



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He returned to work with stronger faith and a stronger body from pushing that rock. He went back to his office with a winning attitude and a mindset focused on achieving more. I encourage you to go forth and push, realizing that your job is to push, and it’s often God’s job to move the rock. This is Dr. Willie Jolly. Do your job. Have a great day, and remember, your best is yet to come.

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Push The Rock | Dr Willie Jolley was originally published on getuperica.com