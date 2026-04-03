CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — Police have identified the body found in the Ohio River last month in Southern Indiana as a Kentucky veteran.

54-year-old Jyronna Parker of Lexington, Kentucky, was last seen in October 2025. The Clarksville Police Department said he was the person found on the river shoreline at Ashland Park in Clarksville on March 22.

Due to the state of the body, it was difficult for investigators to positively identify him. A dentist confirmed it to be Parker by looking at his teeth.

Parker, a veteran, was reported missing on Oct. 17, 2025. A Green Alert was issued for him by the Lexington Police Department on Oct. 20 and was then canceled on Nov. 21.

His family has been notified.

Jyronna Parker (Source: Lexington Police Department)

Body Found in Southern Indiana River ID'ed as Kentucky Veteran was originally published on wibc.com