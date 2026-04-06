Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices
10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices
10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices
April 9 marks the birthday of Jazmine Sullivan, one of the most gifted vocalists and storytellers in modern R&B. Known for her rich tone, unmatched vocal control, and brutally honest songwriting, Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences.
From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.
1. Bust Your Windows
Bust Your Windows
A breakout hit that flipped heartbreak into theatrical revenge.
2. Need U Bad
Need U Bad
A reggae-infused love anthem that feels timeless.
3. Lions, Tigers & Bears
Lions Tigers & Bears
A powerful ballad about fear of love and emotional vulnerability.
4. Let It Burn
Let It Burn
A haunting confession about forbidden love.
5. Pick Up Your Feelings
Pick Up Your Feelings
A bold, no-nonsense breakup anthem.
6. Lost One
Lost One
A quiet, introspective track filled with regret and reflection.
7. Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)
Girl Like Me
A raw look at self-worth and relationship patterns.
8. In Love With Another Man
In Love With Another Man
A painful admission of emotional conflict.
9. Forever Don’t Last
Forever Don’t Last
A heartbreaking ballad about love fading away.
10. On It (feat. Ari Lennox)
On It
A confident, sensual anthem celebrating intimacy.
Jazmine Sullivan has given R&B some of its most authentic and unforgettable moments
Whether you’re healing, growing, or just vibing, there’s a Jazmine Sullivan song for every stage of life. And if you really listen closely, you’ll realize she’s not just singing she’s telling your story too.
10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices was originally published on wtlcfm.com