Listen Live
Close
all news

Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences. From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.

Published on April 6, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
ONE Musicfest 2025
Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices

April 9 marks the birthday of Jazmine Sullivan, one of the most gifted vocalists and storytellers in modern R&B. Known for her rich tone, unmatched vocal control, and brutally honest songwriting, Jazmine has created a lane that blends vulnerability, empowerment, and real-life experiences.

From heartbreak to healing, here are 10 songs that showcase her artistry at its highest level.

1. Bust Your Windows

Bust Your Windows
A breakout hit that flipped heartbreak into theatrical revenge.

2. Need U Bad

Need U Bad
A reggae-infused love anthem that feels timeless.

3. Lions, Tigers & Bears

Lions Tigers & Bears
A powerful ballad about fear of love and emotional vulnerability.

4. Let It Burn

Let It Burn
A haunting confession about forbidden love.

5. Pick Up Your Feelings

Pick Up Your Feelings
A bold, no-nonsense breakup anthem.

6. Lost One

Lost One
A quiet, introspective track filled with regret and reflection.

7. Girl Like Me (feat. H.E.R.)

Girl Like Me
A raw look at self-worth and relationship patterns.

8. In Love With Another Man

In Love With Another Man
A painful admission of emotional conflict.


9. Forever Don’t Last

Forever Don’t Last
A heartbreaking ballad about love fading away.

10. On It (feat. Ari Lennox)

On It
A confident, sensual anthem celebrating intimacy.

Jazmine Sullivan has given R&B some of its most authentic and unforgettable moments
Whether you’re healing, growing, or just vibing, there’s a Jazmine Sullivan song for every stage of life. And if you really listen closely, you’ll realize she’s not just singing she’s telling your story too.

10 Songs That Prove Jazmine Sullivan Is One of R&B’s Greatest Voices was originally published on wtlcfm.com

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Inspire Her 2026
10 Items
Local  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Inspire HER: Women’s History Month 2026

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Ashes to Victory: Prayer Wall

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Was The TSA Crisis Written In Project 2025?

ALEXA
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Listen To Praise Indy On Your Amazon Alexa Or Echo

Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Rita Green

Ashes To Victory: Healing Is Essential

News  |  Zack Linly

Federal Judge Rules Against Pentagon’s Free Speech-Defying Press Policy

Celebrity News  |  D.L. Chandler

Oil Prices Drop, Stock Market Surges Amid Chatter That Iran War Nearing End

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close