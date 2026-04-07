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Jaafar Jackson Hid Casting From Family Over A Year

Jaafar Jackson Said His Family Didn’t Know He Was Cast As King of Pop

Published on April 7, 2026

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Michael Jackson
Source: Steve Granitz / Getty

Jaafar Jackson, the up-and-coming star playing as his uncle, the King of Pop, said he hid the casting from his family, including his mother, for an entire year.

The 29-year-old actor is portraying his superstar uncle Michael Jackson— who died in 2009, in the upcoming biopic Michael, releasing April 24. The movie is based on the life of the superstar.

Related: ‘Michael’ Trailer Shows First Look Of Michael Jackson’s Rise To King Of Pop

Jaafar told Interview magazine that he hid his being cast as Michael Jackson from his entire family. He said when his family finally saw a preview, his mother, Alejandra, was blown away.

He said, “No one in my family knew for a full year. I kept it pretty quiet until I felt comfortable enough to share it. But when my mom saw it on-screen, it blew her away. It was hard for her to connect it to me, so it was very emotional for her.”

Jaafar is the son of singer and former Jackson Five member Jermaine Jackson. This is Jaafar is making his acting debut in this role as the King of Pop.

“My father hasn’t seen it yet, and I can’t wait for that,” he added. “It was a full body experience and definitely shows a side of me that my mom hasn’t seen.”

Aside from Jaafar, Michael features a star-studded cast including Colman Domingo, Nia Long, Larenz Tate, Kat Graham, and more.

Jaafar Jackson Said His Family Didn’t Know He Was Cast As King of Pop was originally published on foxync.com

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