Source: Anton Petrus / Getty

Let’s have a real conversation about what’s happening with the mail and money. We’re all seeing those numbers climbing at the gas station, but that pressure is starting to follow us right to the front door. Because of everything going on in the world and the way fuel prices are climbing, shipping companies are making moves that are going to land right at your front door. Literally.

Amazon’s been trying to hold it down for a while, but they’ve just announced a 3.5 percent fuel and logistics surcharge for the folks selling on their platform. That starts April 17 for the U.S. and Canada. That is expected to affect final pricing for us as customers.

Then you’ve got UPS, and they’re taking it week by week. Their fuel fees are tied to the national average for diesel, so your shipping costs might look one way on Monday and completely different by next Friday. FedEx is playing the same game but on a global scale. They’re adding 50 cents for every pound on shipments going out to places like the Middle East or Africa. If you’re bringing things back from those regions, the cost’s even heavier.

Even our own postal service is feeling the weight. They’ve put in a request for a temporary 8 percent increase on things like Priority Mail and Ground Advantage. If that gets the green light, we’re looking at those higher prices starting April 26 and sticking around until early 2027. At least for now, they’re leaving First-Class Mail alone.

All this tension we’re seeing overseas with oil and shipping routes isn’t just something to watch on the news. It’s hitting us where we live and shop. The experts are saying things are going to stay rocky for a while. Whether you’re running a side hustle from the house or just trying to look out for your people, you’ve got to be wise and stay ready.

Shipping Costs Rising Nationwide was originally published on praisedc.com