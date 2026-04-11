Listen Live
Close
all news

Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell grace cover of Gospel USA Magazine

Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell grace cover of Gospel USA Magazine

Singers Grace Cover of Gospel USA

Published on April 11, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
  • “You Chose Me” is a powerful song of testimony, blending Montell Jordan’s signature tenor vocals
  • with Kim Burrell’s unmistakable, jazz-infused gospel artistry. The song delivers a heartfelt reminder that God could have chosen anyone, yet He chose you.
  • Listen to Renee Spearman's "You Chose Me' featuring Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell

Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell grace cover of Gospel USA Magazine!

 ** #1 MOST ADDED SONG IN THE COUNTRY **

Majic After Dark Montell Jordan, Skip Marley, Jac Ross

Riding high on the success of her new hit single “You Chose Me”—the #1 most added Gospel song in the country—renowned singer/songwriter Renee Spearman celebrates a major milestone as R&B legend Montell Jordan and gospel icon Kim Burrell grace the cover of Gospel USA Magazine’s April 2026 issue.

“What an incredible honor to be on the cover of Gospel USA Magazine!” says Spearman.

“You Chose Me” is a powerful song of testimony, blending Montell Jordan’s signature tenor vocals—best known for his classic hit “This Is How We Do It”—with Kim Burrell’s unmistakable, jazz-infused gospel artistry. The song delivers a heartfelt reminder that God could have chosen anyone, yet He chose you.

2015 Essence Music Festival - Seminars - Day 3

The single follows the success of Spearman’s chart-topping hit “Tap Into It” and the Top 5 smash “I Love Him,” featuring 10-time GRAMMY® nominee Hezekiah Walker. Written by Renee Spearman and Montell Jordan, “You Chose Me” is produced by Jason White (Sunday Service) and Asaph Ward (Dorinda Clark-Cole).

Recently honored as one of Broadcast Music, Inc.’s Trailblazers of Gospel, Renee Spearman continues to solidify her place among the genre’s elite. Over the course of her career, she has collaborated with an impressive roster of music greats, including Gladys Knight, D. J. Rogers, Yolanda Adams, and Bobby Jones, further cementing her legacy as one of gospel music’s most influential voices.

Listen to “You Chose Me” here

More from Praise Indy
Trending
Ashes To Victory
Lifestyle  |  Bro. Patrick Cole

Ashes to Victory Encouragement on TRUST

News  |  Shannon Dawson

Cory Booker Unveils ‘Keep Your Pay Act’ To Make First $75K Of Income Tax-Free

News  |  Joe Jurado

State Department Warns Americans To ‘Exercise Increased Caution’ Due To Iran War

Local  |  John Herrick

116th IHSAA Boys Basketball State Finals Set for Saturday

News  |  Joe Jurado

TSA Shortages Lead To Hours-long Wait Times At Airports

Local  |  John Herrick

Body of Man Who Went Missing in Jackson County Floodwaters Has Been Found

News  |  Joe Jurado

Plane Crash At LaGuardia Airport Kills Pilots, Injures 41 Others

News  |  Zack Linly

NY Underground Railroad Museum Sues Trump Administration Over Grant Cancellation

3 Items
News  |  Christopher Smith

Map Showing Africa’s True Size Goes Viral

Crime  |  Joe Jurado

$2M Bond Set For Mother Accused Of Killing Her 2 Daughters

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close