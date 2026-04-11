“You Chose Me” is a powerful song of testimony, blending Montell Jordan’s signature tenor vocals

with Kim Burrell’s unmistakable, jazz-infused gospel artistry. The song delivers a heartfelt reminder that God could have chosen anyone, yet He chose you.

Listen to Renee Spearman's "You Chose Me' featuring Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell

Montell Jordan & Kim Burrell grace cover of Gospel USA Magazine!

** #1 MOST ADDED SONG IN THE COUNTRY **

Riding high on the success of her new hit single “You Chose Me”—the #1 most added Gospel song in the country—renowned singer/songwriter Renee Spearman celebrates a major milestone as R&B legend Montell Jordan and gospel icon Kim Burrell grace the cover of Gospel USA Magazine’s April 2026 issue.

“What an incredible honor to be on the cover of Gospel USA Magazine!” says Spearman.

“You Chose Me” is a powerful song of testimony, blending Montell Jordan’s signature tenor vocals—best known for his classic hit “This Is How We Do It”—with Kim Burrell’s unmistakable, jazz-infused gospel artistry. The song delivers a heartfelt reminder that God could have chosen anyone, yet He chose you.

The single follows the success of Spearman’s chart-topping hit “Tap Into It” and the Top 5 smash “I Love Him,” featuring 10-time GRAMMY® nominee Hezekiah Walker. Written by Renee Spearman and Montell Jordan, “You Chose Me” is produced by Jason White (Sunday Service) and Asaph Ward (Dorinda Clark-Cole).

Recently honored as one of Broadcast Music, Inc.’s Trailblazers of Gospel, Renee Spearman continues to solidify her place among the genre’s elite. Over the course of her career, she has collaborated with an impressive roster of music greats, including Gladys Knight, D. J. Rogers, Yolanda Adams, and Bobby Jones, further cementing her legacy as one of gospel music’s most influential voices.

Listen to “You Chose Me” here