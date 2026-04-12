CeCe Winans has firmly cemented her legacy as one of the most accomplished and celebrated voices in modern music history.

Beyond music, Winans and her husband, Alvin Love II, serve as founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville

See the video of "More Than I This"

BRAND NEW MUSIC from CECE WINANS

(Featuring Todd Dulaney) “MORE THAN THIS”

The best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans has firmly cemented her legacy as one of the most accomplished and celebrated voices in modern music history.

Her first live recording, Believe For It (PureSprings Gospel/Fair Trade Services, LLC), exceeded all expectations—amassing more than one billion U.S. streams. In 2023 alone, Winans’ entire catalog generated over two billion impressions on YouTube, further solidifying her global impact.

Following a successful, sold-out Believe For It Tour across the U.S., Winans returned to the stage with The Goodness Tour in Spring 2024, continuing her momentum with another powerful run. Her latest single, “That’s My King,” from the album More Than This, is already on track to become another standout addition to her iconic catalog.

Beyond music, Winans and her husband, Alvin Love II, serve as founders of Nashville Life Church in Nashville, where they continue to impact lives through ministry and leadership.

Here’s the video of Cece Winans latest “More Than This” featuring Todd Dulaney