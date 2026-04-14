Source: Promo / RCA Inspiration

Marvin Sapp Married Less Than 30 Days and THIS Happened

When it comes to love, legacy, and a little bit of controversy, Marvin Sapp is back in the spotlight but this time, it’s not just about the music. It’s about the saints being nosey.

It hasn’t even been 30 days since the gospel powerhouse quietly tied the knot again, and already the “saints” have been deep in his business. From media whispers to full blown debates, the saints have had a lot to say about everything from the wedding details to how quickly he moved on. But if you thought his new wife was going to sit back and stay silent… think again.

Dr. Cole went viral after addressing critics who questioned the couple’s lavish wedding, specifically the helicopter that made headlines. Some assumed church funds were behind the luxury, but she quickly shut that narrative down. In a bold and unapologetic response, she made it clear: the church didn’t pay for anything, and contrary to popular belief, “everybody ain’t broke.”

And honestly, that’s where things gets real.

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There’s always been a unique pressure placed on gospel artists and church leaders to live under a microscope where every decision is judged, and every blessing is questioned. But Marvin Sapp and his new bride are reminding folks that they’re still human, still entitled to joy, privacy and yes… still allowed to spend their own money how they see fit.

At the end of the day, love is love. And whether it comes quietly or with a helicopter entrance, it deserves to be celebrated not scrutinized.

So while the internet keeps talking, one thing is clear, the Sapps are standing ten toes down, unbothered and moving forward together.