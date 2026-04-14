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Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA Draft: Full Breakdown of Each Pick

With a focus on bolstering their backcourt and adding depth, the Fever made strategic selections to complement their championship-contending core.

Published on April 14, 2026

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Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA Draft: Full Breakdown of Each Pick

The 2026 WNBA Draft was a pivotal night for the Indiana Fever as they added three promising players to their roster.

With a focus on bolstering their backcourt and adding depth, the Fever made strategic selections to complement their championship-contending core.

Take a look below at the Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA Draft: Full Breakdown of Each Pick.

RELATED | 2026 Indiana Fever Schedule Released

RELATED | Indiana Fever’s Free Agency Tracker | Every Move Ahead of 2026 Season

Raven Johnson (Round 1, Pick 10)

TCU v South Carolina
Source: Thien-An Truong / Getty

A standout guard from South Carolina, Raven Johnson brings defensive tenacity and playmaking ability to the Fever.

Over five seasons with the Gamecocks, Johnson averaged 6.7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 4 steals per game.

Her final season was her most productive, with 9.9 points and 5.1 assists per game.

Known for her versatility, Johnson has a history of guarding top players, including Caitlin Clark in the 2024 NCAA Championship, where she held Clark to just 12 points after a hot start.

Johnson’s connection with Fever center Aliyah Boston, her former South Carolina teammate, adds familiarity to the roster.

She’s expected to provide valuable depth behind Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Justine Pissott (Round 2, Pick 25)

Virginia v Vanderbilt
Source: Johnnie Izquierdo / Getty

A 6-foot-4 guard from Vanderbilt, Justine Pissott offers size and shooting prowess.

In her senior season, she averaged 11.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists while shooting an impressive 42.2% from three-point range.

Pissott’s ability to stretch the floor makes her a potential fit as a stretch-four alongside Aliyah Boston.

Her versatility and shooting could provide the Fever with unique lineup options.

Jessica Timmons (Round 3, Pick 40)

Alabama v South Carolina
Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Jessica Timmons, a guard from Alabama, was the Fever’s final pick.

Timmons had a breakout senior season, averaging 16.3 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game while shooting nearly 40% from three.

Despite her smaller stature at 5-foot-8, Timmons’ scoring ability and shooting range make her an intriguing developmental prospect.

She’ll face stiff competition for a roster spot but could benefit from the WNBA’s new developmental roster rules.

The Fever’s draft selections reflect a commitment to building depth and versatility, ensuring they remain competitive in their pursuit of a championship.

Indiana Fever 2026 WNBA Draft: Full Breakdown of Each Pick was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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