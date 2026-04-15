The Stellar Awards Set The Stage But Not Everyone Is Clapping

Source: R1- Digital / Radio One Digital

The culture is getting ready for one of gospel’s biggest nights, and it’s about to be a whole vibe. The Stellar Awards just dropped the details for the 41st annual show and listen… it’s time to start making plans.

Mark your calendars: August 12th–15th, 2026. The city? Charlotte. And the main event is going down at the Spectrum Center. So yes, this is not just an awards show it’s a whole weekend. We’re talking concerts, red carpet moments, networking, and that good church energy all wrapped into one.

Now let’s talk about what’s NEW, because this part right here? It matters.

Two new categories have officially been added: HBCU Choir of the Year and Special Event Album of the Year. And while a lot of people are celebrating the recognition, it’s also sparked some real conversation. Not everyone is clapping and it’s not necessarily negativity, but more so questions. Some are wondering why it took this long to highlight HBCU choirs, while others are curious about how these new categories will be judged and how does it fit into Gospel. Either way, it’s clear the Stellars have people talking, and anytime the culture is engaged like this, it means something meaningful is happening.

Love all news? Get more! Join the Praise Indy Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

And if you know, you KNOW… HBCU choirs don’t play. From homecomings to viral performances, they bring a sound, a spirit, and a level of excellence that deserves its own spotlight. This category feels long overdue, and honestly, it’s a win for the culture. It’s giving those students their flowers while they can still smell them.

Then there’s Special Event Album of the Year perfect for those live recordings, tributes, and powerful moments that bring people together beyond a typical Sunday service. It’s about capturing experiences, not just songs.

What’s exciting is how the Stellars continue to evolve while still honoring the roots of gospel music. It’s not just about legends anymore it’s about the next generation, the creatives, and the moments that move us.

So whether you’re planning to pull up to Charlotte or you’re watching from home, one thing is for sure: this year’s Stellar Awards are about to hit different. And if the energy matches the announcement… we’re in for something special.