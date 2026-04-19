What began in a funeral home has grown into a nationally recognized church with a lasting impact on worship, music, and community outreach.

Now led by Senior Pastor Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., the church—affectionately called “The Ship”—continues its legacy of powerful preaching, vibrant gospel music, and transformative ministry.

Fellowship Chicago is also known for its strong digital presence through #TheVirtualShip, reaching thousands weekly

Saturday Night Live Gospel Song of the Night

Here’s another song from Fellowship a remake of one of their classics “For the Rest of My Life”

About Fellowship Church Chicago

Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, also known as “Fellowship Chicago,” is a historic South Side ministry founded on September 10, 1950, by the late Rev. Dr. Clay Evans. What began in a funeral home has grown into a nationally recognized church with a lasting impact on worship, music, and community outreach.

Now led by Senior Pastor Rev. Reginald Sharpe Jr., the church—affectionately called “The Ship”—continues its legacy of powerful preaching, vibrant gospel music, and transformative ministry. Fellowship Chicago is also known for its strong digital presence through #TheVirtualShip, reaching thousands weekly, while maintaining its commitment to serving the community through outreach initiatives and senior housing.