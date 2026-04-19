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JOHN P. KEE RELEASES Tribute to A Legend: Rance Allen Series

JOHN P. KEE RELEASES THIRD CHAPTER of Tribute to A Legend: Rance Allen Series

Published on April 19, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • The seven-track project honors his spiritual father and mentor, Rance Allen, who passed in 2020 after more than five decades of shaping contemporary gospel music.
  • This latest chapter features inspired reinterpretations of classic songs made famous by The Rance Allen Group, blending old-school soul with passionate, modern vocals.
  • Listen to a couple of the songs here.

GOSPEL LEGEND

JOHN P. KEE

RELEASES THIRD CHAPTER

of Tribute to A Legend: Rance Allen Series

The Rance Allen Group - Black Music Month

John P. Kee continues his heartfelt musical tribute with the release of Tribute to a Legend: Rance Allen, Chapter 3, the third installment in his four-part digital album series (Kee Music Group / Tyscot Records). The seven-track project honors his spiritual father and mentor, Rance Allen, who passed in 2020 after more than five decades of shaping contemporary gospel music.

This latest chapter features inspired reinterpretations of classic songs made famous by The Rance Allen Group, blending old-school soul with passionate, modern vocals. Jason Nelson opens the set with a smooth, mid-tempo take on “I’m Gonna Make It After All,” while Antonio McLendon joins Kee for a stirring duet on “You Never Changed.”

Kee also reunites with protégé Zacardi Cortez for a fresh rendition of the group’s crossover hit “I Belong to You.” Quartet standout Paul Porter teams up with Shawn Bigby on “You That I Trust,” delivering a powerful vocal exchange.

Additional highlights include Teddy Campbell on the groove-filled “I Got to Be Myself,” and soul singer Jac Ross lending his rich tenor to the original tribute ballad “Always,” written by Kee in honor of Bishop Allen. Rising group Shelby 5 adds youthful energy to “A Lil Louder (Clap Your Hands),” giving the fan-favorite hit a fresh new sound.

Already surpassing 200,000 digital streams, Chapter 3 continues to celebrate the enduring legacy of Rance Allen while introducing his timeless music to a new generation of listeners.

Listen to a couple of the songs here

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