Listen Live
Close
Local

Dry, Sunny Work Week Ahead Across Indiana

Forecasters at the National Weather Service in Indianapolis expect a beautiful weather across Indiana this week.

Published on June 1, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Praise Indy Text Club
Dry Work Week in Indiana
Source: @NWS

STATEWIDE — Forecasters expect a beautiful weather across Indiana this week.

National Weather Service Meteorologist Andrew White says humidity will stay low.

“Temperatures are generally going to be in the upper 70s to low 80s,” he says. “Also, the dew points are going to be generally in the mid-40s to low 50s.”

White expects completely sunny skies by mid-week. If you are spending long hours outside, he reminds you to pay attention to your limits.

“We definitely want people to just be aware of what their body is telling them,” White added. “Just make sure you get in the shade, drink plenty of water, and take breaks.”

White says dry conditions stay locked in across the state until at least Friday night or Saturday.

Dry, Sunny Work Week Ahead Across Indiana was originally published on wibc.com

More from Praise Indy
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Community Connection UPDATE HEADER
all news  |  ericgarnes

Community Connection – June 1 2026 – Tina Cosby w Open Lines

13 Items
Sports  |  Chase Iseghohi

10 Fun Facts About The Indiana Fever You Probably Didn’t Know

Celebrity  |  Rebecah Jacobs

‘A Different World’ Sequel Series Will Hit Netflix Exactly 39 Years After The Original Show’s Debut

Local  |  Staff

Man Accused of Shooting LaPorte County Deputy Pleads Not Guilty

Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Teacher Charged After Classroom Attack in Fishers

Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indy’s Road Funding Proposal Would Expand Road Investments

Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  Joe Jurado

Memphis Residents File Lawsuit Alleging ICE Is Violating Constitutional Rights

Local  |  John Herrick

Former Starke County Jail Matron Pleads Guilty to Wire Fraud

10 Items
Crime  |  Keenan Higgins

Better Late Than Never: Child Killer Convicted After 5 Decades

Local  |  Staff

Child Hurt From Gunshot Wound on Indy’s South Side

Praise Indy

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close