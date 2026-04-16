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Two People Found Dead in Northwest Indianapolis Home

Police were called around 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Congress Avenue after a report of a suicide.

Published on April 16, 2026

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INDIANAPOLIS — A man and a woman were found dead Tuesday evening in what police say appears to be a murder‑suicide on the city’s near northwest side.

Indianapolis police were called around 6 p.m. to the 1200 block of Congress Avenue after a report of a suicide near West 30th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

When officers got there, they found Rafael Rosado Roman dead outside the home from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators said a woman also lived at the home, but they couldn’t reach her at first. When they went inside, they found her unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two People Found Dead in Northwest Indianapolis Home was originally published on wibc.com

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