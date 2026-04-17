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10 Bible Verses for When You Feel Stuck in Life

If you are feeling stuck right now, these scriptures are here to remind you that God is still moving, even when you cannot see it. Here are 10 Bible verses for when you feel stuck in life:

Published on April 17, 2026

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Praise Indy Text Club
  • God's plan is in motion, even when life feels uncertain.
  • Pauses may be preparation for something new God is doing.
  • Trusting God's direction is key when it doesn't make sense.
Reading the Holy Bible in home. Concept for faith.
Source: Anastasiia Stiahailo / Getty

10 Bible Verses for When You Feel Stuck in Life

There are seasons in life where everything feels… still.

You’re praying, trying, showing up, but nothing seems to be moving. It can feel frustrating, confusing, and even discouraging. But the truth is, being “stuck” does not mean God is finished. Sometimes, it is in the stillness where He is doing His deepest work.

If you are feeling stuck right now, these scriptures are here to remind you that God is still moving, even when you cannot see it.

Here are 10 Bible verses for when you feel stuck in life:

1. Jeremiah 29:11

“For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord…
Even when life feels uncertain, God’s plan is still in motion. Your current situation is not your final destination.


2. Isaiah 43:19

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up…”
God is always working behind the scenes. What feels like a pause may actually be preparation for something new.

3. Proverbs 3:5-6

“Trust in the Lord with all your heart…”
When you feel stuck, it is easy to lean on your own understanding. This verse reminds us to trust God’s direction even when it does not make sense.

4. Galatians 6:9

“Let us not become weary in doing good…”
Feeling stuck can make you want to give up. But this is your reminder that your breakthrough may be closer than you think.

5. Psalm 46:10

“Be still, and know that I am God…”
Stillness is not wasted time. Sometimes God calls us to pause so we can refocus and realign.

6. Romans 8:28

“And we know that in all things God works for the good…”
Even when nothing makes sense, God is working things together for your good.

7. Philippians 1:6

“He who began a good work in you will carry it on to completion…”
God does not start something and leave it unfinished. Your story is still being written.

8. Exodus 14:14

“The Lord will fight for you; you need only to be still.”
Not every season requires action. Some seasons require faith and trust.

9. 2 Corinthians 5:7

“For we walk by faith, not by sight.”
Just because you cannot see progress does not mean God is not moving.

10. Isaiah 40:31

“But those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength…”
Feeling stuck can drain you, but God promises renewed strength when you lean on Him.


Feeling stuck does not mean you are lost. It may simply mean you are in a season of growth, preparation, or redirection.

God is still working. Your story is still unfolding. And what feels like a pause today could be setting you up for something greater tomorrow.

RELATED: 7 Bible Verses To Reflect On This Independence Day

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